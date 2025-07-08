قوارب الغوص الواسعة للغاية من واكاتوبي

Take a Ride on Wakatobi dive resort’s iconic dive boats

يستكشف أحد الغواصين موقع الغوص الشهير في واكاتوبي، حديقة الحيوانات، على بعد رحلة قصيرة بالقارب من رصيف المراكب الصغيرة بالمنتجع.

Most dive and snorkeling trips begin with a boat ride. It’s true at most destinations around the world, including Wakatobi Resort. Yes, there is the House Reef, which is one of the most acclaimed shore dives in the world. But to discover the full scope of the resort’s marine preserve, you’ll have to get aboard something that floats. We’d like to introduce you to the Wakatobi fleet and share some of the reasons why many divers feel they are the ideal boats for comfort, personal attention, and diving enjoyment.

تلبية الأسطول

يدير منتجع Wakatobi أسطولًا مكونًا من تسعة قوارب مخصصة للغوص/الغطس. هنا، ترى أربعة طوافات تصل إلى رصيف المراكب الصغيرة بالمنتجع استعدادًا للمغادرة الصباحية.

منتجع واكاتوبي للغوص تدير أسطولًا مكونًا من تسعة قوارب غوص/غطس مخصصة، يبلغ طولها حوالي 20 مترًا/67 قدمًا، وعرضها 4.5 مترًا/14.7 قدمًا. ونظرًا لأن كل منها تم تصنيعه يدويًا على يد حرفيين حرفيين، فلا يوجد اثنان متطابقان، ولكن جميعهما يتبعان تصميم وتخطيط مماثل. على الرغم من أنها تقليدية في التصميم، إلا أن كل منها مزودة بمعدات حديثة للسلامة والملاحة مثل الأكسجين ونظام تحديد المواقع العالمي (GPS) وأجهزة الراديو البحرية.

One of the most important common features of Wakatobi’s boats is the full-length roofs. Sun protection is a vital but too-often overlooked aspect of diving and snorkeling activities in the tropics. The cooling effects of water and wind may keep passengers from noticing the full impact of sun exposure, but it doesn’t take long to develop debilitating sunburn or dehydration. That’s why Wakatobi’s boats are covered from bow to stern, and don’t require passengers to slather sunscreen or don cover-ups just to keep from burning. And for those who want to catch some rays, there is a roomy open section for relaxing on the bow.

” I’ve done a lot of boat diving and know how uncomfortable it can be when there are 12 or 14 people on a smaller boat trying to gear up with no elbow room. I fell in love with Wakatobi’s boats. They’re open, spacious, and super comfortable.” ~ Guest Mitchell Bennett

Another design feature that guests on Wakatobi’s boats really appreciate is the location of the bathroom, or what nautical types call “the head.” Aboard many boats, a trip to the head involves negotiating a ladder down into a forward cabin, then entering a confined space to take care of necessities while the boat bounces over the waves. Wakatobi’s dive boats place a spacious head complete with a full hot water shower in the more stable stern area, and at deck level.

المساحات الشخصية

The long profiles of Wakatobi’s boats allow for ample bench seating and plenty of elbow room for gearing up and moving around. In theory, each boat could comfortably accommodate a large number of divers, but bulk capacity is not Wakatobi’s style. For example, the resort’s largest boat takes a maximum of 16 divers, while their slightly smaller boats run with a maximum complement of 12 guests.

تتميز قوارب الغوص واكاتوبي بالمساحة والراحة حيث يبلغ طول كل منها حوالي 20 مترًا / 67 قدمًا، مع عرض 4.5 مترًا / 14.7 قدمًا مما يضمن حصول الضيوف على مساحة كبيرة للمرفقين. بالإضافة إلى كونها مستقرة جدًا على الماء، فهي تتميز بسقف كامل الطول لتوفير الكثير من الغطاء من أشعة الشمس.

عناصر مثل الوجه أقنعة, أغراض, booties, and other personal items are stowed in individually-numbered storage baskets beneath the gunwale benches. Each guest is assigned a numbered basket when they first check in with the dive center, and those baskets are then transferred to and from boats by the dive staff throughout the guest’s stay.

توجد طاولة كاميرا مخصصة ومحطة شطف بالقرب من الجزء الخلفي من القارب، بينما يتم الخروج من وإلى الماء عبر أبواب دخول جانبية واسعة على جانبي القارب. تم وضع هذه الفتحات في منتصف الطريق بين طاولة الكاميرا والمقاعد الأمامية، مما يتيح للمصورين غرفة لتجميع معداتهم دون أن يعيقوا طريق الغواصين والسباحين الآخرين الذين يدخلون أو يخرجون من الماء.



“The side entry points on Wakatobi boats is a real plus. They make it very easy to get in and out of the water, and you’re not exposed to any engine exhaust, which makes it a lot more comfortable than most dive boats I’ve been on during my travels." ~ الضيف كين جلاسر

Water entry is more of a step off than a giant stride, with a foot and a half drop to the water. Divers needing an easier entry for reasons such as lower back issues can simply sit and allow the deck crew to help them in and out of their gear. Getting back into the boats is also easy, as there’s a very sturdy ladder with easy-to-use handles. An additional benefit of the side entry points is the separation from the boat’s engine exhaust, which is far away in the stern.

الشؤون الخاصة

Wakatobi VII، وهو قارب خاص مخصص للغوص/الغطس، يتميز بسطح مغطى واسع جدًا يشتمل على منطقة مظللة لتناول الطعام ومحطة مطبخ وغرفة تغيير الملابس مع حمام ودش ومجموعة من صالات التشمس على مقدمة السطح وسطح مفتوح بالكامل على السطح لمشاهدة معالم المدينة أو مشاهدة النجوم في المساء.

يتضمن أسطول واكاتوبي سفينتين تم تصميمهما خصيصًا لاستيعاب المواثيق الخاصة وتزويد الأفراد أو المجموعات الصغيرة بتجربة غوص شخصية حقًا. بدلاً من المقاعد الطويلة الموجودة في قوارب المنتجع الأخرى، يشتمل السطح المغطى الفسيح على منطقة مظللة لتناول الطعام، وصالات تشمس أمامية، ومحطة مطبخ، وغرفة لتغيير الملابس مع حمام كامل ودش. الميزة الخاصة هي السطح العلوي، والذي يمكن استخدامه لمشاهدة المعالم السياحية أو التشمس أو الاستمتاع بالعشاء تحت النجوم. المزيد عن القوارب الخاصة >هنا.

الممارسات المحلية

قد تتساءل لماذا منتجع الغوص والغطس المتميز مثل واكاتوبي يقوم بتشغيل أسطول مما يبدو أنه قوارب العبارات الإندونيسية التقليدية. أين يتم إطلاق الألياف الزجاجية الأنيقة المزودة بزوج من محركات الديزل التوربينية والقضبان المعدنية اللامعة؟

Wakatobi VI pulling up to the resort’s jetty.

هناك الكثير من الأسباب التي جعلتهم يسلكون الطريق التقليدي، بدءًا من التزامهم بالاستدامة وإدارة المجتمع. كجزء من مهمة واكاتوبي لتحقيق فائدة اقتصادية للمجتمع المحلي، بدلاً من استيراد قوارب الغوص المصنوعة في المصنع، قاموا بتكليف صانعي القوارب المحليين بإنشاء قواربنا الشهيرة.

إن البناء محليًا لم يحافظ على الإيرادات داخل المجتمع فحسب، بل قدم أيضًا بعض الفوائد البيئية. أدى اختيار الأخشاب المستدامة بدلاً من راتنجات الألياف الزجاجية إلى تقليل الانبعاثات المرتبطة بالبناء، في حين أدى البناء بالقرب من المنزل أيضًا إلى تقليل البصمة الكربونية الناتجة عن استيراد القوارب من مواقع بعيدة.

وبعيدًا عن جوانب "الشعور بالرضا" في البناء محليًا، هناك العديد من الأسباب العملية وراء اختيارات واكاتوبي. الأول هو الموثوقية. نظرًا لأن القوارب يتم تصنيعها على يد حرفيين محليين، فيمكن إجراء الإصلاحات بسرعة وسهولة - دون انتظار نقل جزء خاص من مصنع على بعد آلاف الأميال. ونتيجة لذلك، يتم التعامل مع المشكلات الميكانيكية والصيانة بشكل أسرع من قبل فريقهم.

And then there’s efficiency. The long and relatively lean shape of their dive boats allows them to be powered by a single engine, consuming far less fuel, and creating fewer emissions than high-speed, turbo-diesel launches. The resort’s boats ease along at speeds in the 17km/11mph range, which is plenty fast enough for our style of diving. At Wakatobi, most sites are typically just ten to 30 minutes away, and even our most distant sites are reached in less than an hour.

وهذا يقودنا إلى الميزة الثالثة لتصميماتهم التقليدية، وهي الراحة. عند السرعات المريحة التي تسافر بها قواربنا، لا يوجد أي ارتطام أو ارتعاش، ويتم تقليل ضجيج المحرك إلى صوت هدير منخفض يسمح بإجراء محادثات عادية. تتميز تصميمات الهيكل بأنها مستقرة للغاية سواء أثناء العمل أو عندما تكون في حالة ثبات على المرسى. يمكن للركاب الاسترخاء في الطريق إلى الموقع والتحرك دون الحاجة إلى الإمساك بالدرابزين للحفاظ على توازنهم. وعلى الرغم من أنهم نادرًا ما يواجهون مياهًا هائجة، إلا أن الأقواس الحادة والجوانب شديدة الانحدار لقوارب واكاتوبي تسمح لهم بالقطع عبر الأمواج والأمواج بحركة سهلة.

العنصر البشري

One of Wakatobi’s ever smiling dive boat crews.

One of the most important and valued features of the Wakatobi dive boats isn’t a physical element, it is the human element. Our boat crews and dive staff take great pride in providing the highest level of personal service and attention. It begins even before guests step aboard. The dive staff handles all equipment transfers to and from the boat and set up your gear. If you’d prefer to set up your own gear, that’s fine, and we’re there to assist if required.

فريق الغوص بأكمله ممتاز. بعد الإحاطات، شعرت وكأنني أستطيع تقريبًا التنقل بين المواقع بنفسي، وهذا هو مدى دقة الأوصاف وتخصيصها. " - جو بينيت

Prior to each dive, Wakatobi’s guides not only provide a thorough briefing on what to expect, but also discuss expectations with each guest, and tailor the dive accordingly. In the water, our dive guides are experts at providing just the right level of attention, whether it’s being there to assist less experienced divers, allowing more accomplished divers to set the pace, or serving as expert critter spotters. Equal attention is provided to snorkelers, who often accompany divers to the many sites in Wakatobi’s marine preserve that have extensive shallow reefs.

Comfort and personal attention are the forefront of Wakatobi’s service ethos, including your dive boat experiences, so your vacation memories are all the grander.

After each dive, guests are presented with a cooling, mint-scented towel and offered snacks and beverage. Wakatobi’s chefs will also accommodate dietary requirements or wishes on the boats; guests need just ask and they’ll make sure it’s there before the boat leaves the jetty. It is touches like this that make time on a Wakatobi boat more than just a surface interval or a necessary prelude to the in-water experience. In fact, many guests consider the relaxing time spent cruising to and from dive sites to be a thoroughly enjoyable part of the overall resort experience.

If you haven’t yet experienced how enjoyable a dive boat really can be, go to wakatobi.com، احجز زيارتك واصعد على متن الطائرة.