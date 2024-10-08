أكبر مورد على الإنترنت للغواصين
أكبر مورد على الإنترنت للغواصين
بحث
أغلق مربع البحث هذا.

Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project

اتبع Divernet على أخبار جوجل
إشترك في رسائلنا الإخبارية الأسبوعية
The Big Blue Bag Project

HX (previously known as Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced an exciting new partnership with renowned marine biologist, broadcaster, Scuba Diver columnist and عرض GO Diving favourite Monty Halls called The Big Blue Bag Project.

الأزرق الكبير حقيبة Project (which will take place on land in the UK) will be supported by a donation from the HX Foundation – the charity which supports, champions, and drives environmental and positive community change in the destinations that HX sails to. The donation will fund the pilot of this innovative citizen-science initiative, which is hoped to revolutionise public engagement in marine conservation.

الأزرق الكبير حقيبة Project is designed to empower individuals of all ages and from all walks of life to directly contribute to the protection of waterways and oceans. Participants/communities on land will be provided with a specially designed ‘Big Blue حقيبة' that contains easy-to-follow protocols, enabling them to collect vital data on marine health, including microplastic pollution, species biodiversity, water temperature, and coastal debris. The collected data will be uploaded to a global, open-access database, contributing to vital research that informs conservation efforts around the world.

The Big Blue Bag Project
One of The Big Blue حقيبة Project ‘Big Blue الحقائب '

This partnership – announced at the inaugural Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) conference where Monty and HX Foundation chair Tudor Morgan were ‘inspirational speakers' – aligns perfectly with HX's mission of protecting marine life and raising awareness of environmental challenges, which also aligns to the HX Foundation mission 'To fund and collaborate with projects, researchers and enthusiasts around the world who help bring knowledge, awareness and action to our vulnerable ecosystems'. The project demonstrates a community-led approach to conservation and ocean health.

Monty Halls, founder of The Big Blue حقيبة Project, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to join forces with HX and the HX Foundation. By providing the tools and knowledge needed to protect our seas, we are creating a global movement of ocean stewards. This partnership will not only raise awareness but will empower local coastal communities in the UK to take ownership of their marine environments.

“We can’t wait to get started and the donation from the HX Foundation which will build on the initial concept we started in the Isle of Man (The Isle of Man is a UNESCO Biosphere – designated under the Man and the Biosphere Programme), where the حقائب are being tested after an initial donation earlier this year.”

The Big Blue Bag Project
Monty Halls stands with Chloe Couchman, EVP of Comms for HX and HX Foundation board member, to launch The Big Blue Bag project pilot at the ECN conference

The Big Blue Bag Project aims to expand into a nationwide initiative across the UK, with a long-term goal of global outreach, bringing citizen science to coastal communities. The HX Foundation’s funding will support the development of the رقمي platform and production of 50-plus co-branded Big Blue الحقائب , which will be distributed to 50-plus different communities across the UK.

The Big Blue Bag Project activities mirror similar work that HX already do on the ships for guests which includes their state-of-the-art science centres, hands-on citizen science activities on all of their voyages, and which sees them donate over 1,800 cabin nights free to guest scientists each year.

Managing Director of the HX Foundation, Henrik A Lund, added: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Monty Halls on The Big Blue Bag Project. This initiative aligns with our goal as a foundation of engaging the public in conservation efforts, while also furthering our commitment to protecting marine life. The project is a powerful tool for both education and action, inspiring individuals to make a meaningful impact.”

This collaboration reinforces HX Foundation leadership in marine preservation and represents a bold step forward in community-driven conservation efforts. With the support of the HX Foundation and the expertise of Monty Halls, The Big Blue Bag Project is poised to become one of the UK’s most exciting citizen science movements for 2025, delivering tangible results for ocean health and biodiversity.

الصورة المرفقة credit: Expedition Cruise Network: Sarah Brown

الأحدث حلقة بودكاست من مجلة غواص الغطس
@adefrutos63 #askmark كيف تتعامل مع الغطسات اللاحقة عندما تكون غطستك الأخيرة مرهقة للغاية بسبب نقص الهواء؟ #غوص #غوص_سكوبا #غوص_سكوبا روابط كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل.

@adefrutos63
#askmark كيف تتعامل مع الغطسات اللاحقة عندما تكون غطستك الأخيرة مرهقة للغاية بسبب نقص الهواء؟
#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص
روابط

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
مشتريات العتاد: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو ليس المقصود منها أو ضمنيًا أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب الغوص المؤهل.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

العودة إلى الماء بعد غوصة سيئة؟ #اسأل_مارك #غوص

رابط موقع Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz انضم إلى معجبينا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag انستجرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل. 00:00 المقدمة 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 فك الصندوق 03:51 المواصفات 09:40 المراجعة

رابط موقع Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
مشتريات العتاد: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو ليس المقصود منها أو ضمنيًا أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب الغوص المؤهل.
00: 00 مقدمة
01:19 سكوبا.كوم
02:13 العرض على العلبة
03:51 المواصفات
09:40 مراجعة

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

مراجعة مصباح OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch #Unboxing #Review

في حلقة هذا الأسبوع من البودكاست، يواجه مرشدو الغوص المحترفون في الفلبين مشكلة كبيرة بعد تلقيهم معلومات تفيد بأن بعضهم يقبلون الدفع مقابل نقش الأسماء على الشعاب المرجانية، مما دفع السلطات إلى مضاعفة مكافأة أي معلومات عن الجناة. أخبر إل إل كول جيه صحيفة الجارديان مؤخرًا أن سمكة القرش الآلية في فيلم Deep Blue Sea كادت أن تغرقه. وقرر غواص سابق في البحرية أن يصبح أول من يسبح في القناة الإنجليزية على ظهره. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا على الإنترنت الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ المعرض الوحيد للغوص في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag إنستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام رابط الشريك أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني على الغوص. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل.

في حلقة هذا الأسبوع من البودكاست، يواجه مرشدو الغوص المحترفون في الفلبين مشكلة كبيرة بعد تلقيهم معلومات تفيد بأن بعضهم يقبلون الدفع مقابل نقش الأسماء على الشعاب المرجانية، مما دفع السلطات إلى مضاعفة مكافأة أي معلومات عن الجناة. أخبر إل إل كول جيه صحيفة الجارديان مؤخرًا أن سمكة القرش الآلية في فيلم Deep Blue Sea كادت أن تغرقه. وقرر غواص سابق في البحرية أن يصبح أول من يسبح في القناة الإنجليزية على ظهره.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
مشتريات العتاد: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو ليس المقصود منها أو ضمنيًا أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب الغوص المؤهل.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

تم دفع أجر للمرشدين في Graffiti Coral #غوص #أخبار #بودكاست

حمل أكثر... اشتراك

لنبقى على تواصل!

احصل على تقرير أسبوعي عن جميع أخبار ومقالات Divernet قناع سكوبا
نحن لا بريد عشوائي! اقرأ ⁩سياسة الخصوصية⁧⁩ للمزيد من المعلومات.

اشتراك
إخطار
ضيف

0 التعليقات
معظم صوت
الأحدث أقدم
التقيمات المضمنة
عرض جميع التعليقات
أحدث التعليقات
ريموند سبروانس: سفينة SS United States ستصبح أكبر حاجز مرجاني اصطناعي في العالم
جوان: الدلفين الأسير "يُلقى خارجًا بماء الاستحمام"
مايكل ل: سفينة SS United States ستصبح أكبر حاجز مرجاني اصطناعي في العالم
مات و: خرطوم منفصل يتسبب في وفاة غواص سكابا
جيسيكا ج: الدلفين الأسير "يُلقى خارجًا بماء الاستحمام"
أخبار حديثة
SSI تسمي 9 غواصين لنشر الكلمة SSI تسمي 9 غواصين لنشر الكلمة
BSAC تطلق دورة الغوص المغامر BSAC تطلق دورة الغوص المغامر
هل يؤدي انخفاض عدد الأواني الإنجليزية بنسبة 25% إلى تعزيز الخدمة للغواصين؟ هل يؤدي انخفاض عدد الأواني الإنجليزية بنسبة 25% إلى تعزيز الخدمة للغواصين؟
تم العثور أخيرا على "سفينة الأشباح في المحيط الهادئ" تم العثور أخيرا على "سفينة الأشباح في المحيط الهادئ"
نوتيلوس توزع كتب Dived Up نوتيلوس توزع كتب Dived Up
سمكة الشبح هي نوع جديد من الكيميرا في المياه العميقة سمكة الشبح هي نوع جديد من الكيميرا في المياه العميقة

اتصل بنا

فيسبوك اكس تويتر إنستغرام يوتيوب

الصور غير المنسوبة على هذا الموقع هي حقوق الطبع والنشر للمصور.
اتصل بمجلة DIVER للتفاصيل.

Copyright 2024  رورك ميديا ​​المحدودة. كل الحقوق محفوظة.

0
أحب أفكارك ، يرجى التعليق.x