صاحب متجر غوص يتحدث عن سبب وفاة ابنه + الوفاة الثانية في أونتاريو

A Canadian diving instructor who died in Lake Ontario earlier this month has been named as 47-year-old Chris Haslip – and his father has been explaining what he considers the likely cause of his son’s death.

يوفر مصباح السقف Aqara LED TXNUMXM من Aqara LED إمكانات إضاءة ذكية متقدمة تعمل على تحويل مساحتك بسهولة. بفضل توافقه مع Matter ودعم Zigbee XNUMX، يتكامل بسلاسة مع منصات المنزل الذكي مثل HomeKit وAlexa وIFTTT للتحكم السهل. توفر تقنية RGB+IC تأثيرات إضاءة متدرجة والوصول إلى XNUMX مليون لون، مما يتيح لك إنشاء مشاهد إضاءة ديناميكية. تتيح ميزة اللون الأبيض القابل للضبط إجراء تعديلات من XNUMX كلفن إلى XNUMX كلفن لتوفر طيفاً من الإضاءة الدافئة إلى الباردة. وبالإضافة إلى الجدولة الذكية والتحكم الصوتي، يعمل TXNUMXM على تحسين تجربة الإضاءة في أي بيئة. حادث مميت on the afternoon of 13 April was reported on ديفرنت. Haslip and an older buddy had been diving a site they had often visited, the wreck of a barge close to where the lake meets the St Lawrence River.

The two divers had both surfaced about 15m from shore but Haslip had slipped back under water. The buddy was picked up in a boat by emergency responders and taken to hospital with minor injuries, but Haslip’s body was not found until the following morning.

Chris Haslip and his father Daniel had learnt to scuba dive together in 1996 and, nine years later, they had opened a dive-shop, Explorer Diving, near the city of Kingston.

Daniel has now told local newspaper the Kingston Whig-Standard that his son had been a type 1 diabetic.

“That’s what I think did him in,” he told الورقة. “He had a sugar low under water, I believe. The guy that was diving with him, who is also a dive master, very experienced, also a military buddy of mine from the old days, he tried everything he could to save him, but he had a heart attack from the stress of it all.”

Daniel described the efforts made by his son's buddy as heroic, “but when you reach the end of that line, somebody upstairs wants you – it doesn’t matter what we want down here.”

Chris Haslip

Father and son had advanced to obtain SDI instructor as well as technical qualifications and had travelled together to various countries to dive, but for Chris, a keen wreck-diver, Lake Ontario was said to have remained his favourite location, with some 200 shipwrecks within an hour’s drive of Kingston.

Chris had lost his left leg as the result of an illness and wore a prosthetic, though his father said that this had done nothing to limit his ability to dive, or to help others to do so.

“He never let his ailments hold him back, he tried and he was good at it, too. I think he was happy doing the diving thing. It was his passion – and it’s hard for us.”

Another death in Ontario

Meanwhile another Ontario scuba diver, an unnamed 61-year-old man, has died, only 10 days after Haslip. The incident took place on the evening of 23 April, at a dive-site further east along the St Lawrence River towards the city of Cornwall.

Police responded to a report at about 7.45pm that only three of a group of four divers had resurfaced from a dive on a lock forming part of a submerged canal system at the west end of Macdonell Island.

The diver’s body was recovered at about 11.30am the next day by the underwater search and recovery unit of Ontario Provincial Police, which is investigating the incident.

أيضا على ديفرنيت: وفاة مدرب أثناء الغوص في حطام سفينة في أونتاريو, غواص القناة محاصر تحت الجليد, غواصو كيبيك يعثرون على 7 حطام سفن في 3 أشهر!, طريقتان لعمل دفقة كندية