مجلة الاشتراكات
إزالة الإعلانات مقابل 3 جنيهات إسترلينية شهريًا
تسجيل الدخول

صاحب متجر غوص يتحدث عن سبب وفاة ابنه + الوفاة الثانية في أونتاريو

تابعنا على أخبار جوجل
إشترك في رسائلنا الإخبارية الأسبوعية
'He never let his ailments hold him back' - Chris Haslip
'He never let his ailments hold him back' - Chris Haslip

A Canadian diving instructor who died in Lake Ontario earlier this month has been named as 47-year-old Chris Haslip – and his father has been explaining what he considers the likely cause of his son’s death. 

يوفر مصباح السقف Aqara LED TXNUMXM من Aqara LED إمكانات إضاءة ذكية متقدمة تعمل على تحويل مساحتك بسهولة. بفضل توافقه مع Matter ودعم Zigbee XNUMX، يتكامل بسلاسة مع منصات المنزل الذكي مثل HomeKit وAlexa وIFTTT للتحكم السهل. توفر تقنية RGB+IC تأثيرات إضاءة متدرجة والوصول إلى XNUMX مليون لون، مما يتيح لك إنشاء مشاهد إضاءة ديناميكية. تتيح ميزة اللون الأبيض القابل للضبط إجراء تعديلات من XNUMX كلفن إلى XNUMX كلفن لتوفر طيفاً من الإضاءة الدافئة إلى الباردة. وبالإضافة إلى الجدولة الذكية والتحكم الصوتي، يعمل TXNUMXM على تحسين تجربة الإضاءة في أي بيئة. حادث مميت on the afternoon of 13 April was reported on ديفرنت. Haslip and an older buddy had been diving a site they had often visited, the wreck of a barge close to where the lake meets the St Lawrence River.

The two divers had both surfaced about 15m from shore but Haslip had slipped back under water. The buddy was picked up in a boat by emergency responders and taken to hospital with minor injuries, but Haslip’s body was not found until the following morning.

Chris Haslip and his father Daniel had learnt to scuba dive together in 1996 and, nine years later, they had opened a dive-shop, Explorer Diving, near the city of Kingston. 

Daniel has now told local newspaper the Kingston Whig-Standard that his son had been a type 1 diabetic. 

“That’s what I think did him in,” he told الورقة. “He had a sugar low under water, I believe. The guy that was diving with him, who is also a dive master, very experienced, also a military buddy of mine from the old days, he tried everything he could to save him, but he had a heart attack from the stress of it all.”

Daniel described the efforts made by his son's buddy as heroic, “but when you reach the end of that line, somebody upstairs wants you – it doesn’t matter what we want down here.”

Ontario diver Chris Haslip
Chris Haslip

Father and son had advanced to obtain SDI instructor as well as technical qualifications and had travelled together to various countries to dive, but for Chris, a keen wreck-diver, Lake Ontario was said to have remained his favourite location, with some 200 shipwrecks within an hour’s drive of Kingston.

Chris had lost his left leg as the result of an illness and wore a prosthetic, though his father said that this had done nothing to limit his ability to dive, or to help others to do so.

“He never let his ailments hold him back, he tried and he was good at it, too. I think he was happy doing the diving thing. It was his passion – and it’s hard for us.”

Another death in Ontario

Meanwhile another Ontario scuba diver, an unnamed 61-year-old man, has died, only 10 days after Haslip. The incident took place on the evening of 23 April, at a dive-site further east along the St Lawrence River towards the city of Cornwall.

Police responded to a report at about 7.45pm that only three of a group of four divers had resurfaced from a dive on a lock forming part of a submerged canal system at the west end of Macdonell Island.

The diver’s body was recovered at about 11.30am the next day by the underwater search and recovery unit of Ontario Provincial Police, which is investigating the incident.

أيضا على ديفرنيت: وفاة مدرب أثناء الغوص في حطام سفينة في أونتاريو, غواص القناة محاصر تحت الجليد, غواصو كيبيك يعثرون على 7 حطام سفن في 3 أشهر!, طريقتان لعمل دفقة كندية

الأحدث حلقة بودكاست من مجلة غواص الغطس
قم بزيارة موقع منتجع Wakatobi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي استخدم الرمز: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان داخل علاماتنا التجارية ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag إنستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com لتوفير جميع مستلزماتك الأساسية. يمكنك استخدام رابط الشريك أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض إعلامية عامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

قم بزيارة موقع منتجع واكاتوبي:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي باستخدام الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

هل هذا أفضل مركز غوص على الإطلاق؟ W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark مرحبًا، فيما يتعلق بـ DSMBs. أنا لست خبيرًا على الإطلاق وعادةً ما أقوم بنشره بشكل صحيح. لقد غطسنا هذا الأسبوع على تيار قوي للغاية وكنت على وشك فقدان أنفاسي أثناء نشره (نفخ فمي) حيث تشابك قليلاً مع منظمتي. لقد أخافتني كثيرًا. هل هناك أي شيء من نوع "الأسطوانة الصغيرة" من أجل إبقاء السجل في فمي لنشره بشكل أكثر أمانًا؟ لم أحاول القيام بذلك باستخدام LPI الخاص بي ... لكني أفترض أنه سيتشابك أيضًا. شكرًا لك. يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني للحصول على المزيد من أخبار الغوص والتصوير تحت الماء والنصائح والإرشادات وتقارير السفر: https://divernet.com/ ✅ روابط تابعة مهمة يجب متابعتها 🔗 احصل على خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي! استخدم الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 تسوق معدات الغوص هنا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔احصل على خصم XNUMX% على معدات الغوص من SCUBADIVERMAG 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ إنستجرام: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ سلاسل: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine تويتر (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ تيك توك: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag الموقع الإلكتروني: https://divernet.com/ الموقع الإلكتروني: https://godivingshow.com/ الموقع الإلكتروني: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 للاستفسارات التجارية: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬 مقاطع فيديو مقترحة لك: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== ✅ نبذة عن مجلة سكوبا دايفر. مرحباً بكم في مجلة غواص السكوبا! نحن شغوفون بكل ما يتعلق بالعالم تحت الماء. باعتبارنا مجلة توزيع مجانية في أوروبا وأستراليا وأمريكا الشمالية، فإننا نقدم لك أحدث الأخبار في عالم الغوص، بدءًا من وجهات السفر الرائعة للغوص ومراجعات المعدات الصادقة إلى نصائح الخبراء والأخبار والقصص الملهمة تحت الماء. سواء كنت غواصًا محترفًا أو بدأت للتو رحلتك تحت الماء، فإن المحتوى الخاص بنا مصمم لإبقائك مطلعًا ومستلهمًا ومستعدًا لغوصتك التالية. انضم إلينا واستكشف وابق على اتصال بعالم الغوص معنا! انضم إلينا ولا تفوت أي مغامرة! للاستفسارات التجارية، يرجى استخدام معلومات الاتصال أدناه: 📩 البريد الإلكتروني: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 هل تحب الغوص؟ اشترك الآن للحصول على نصائح السفر للغوص، ومراجعات المعدات، ونصائح الغوص، والغوصات الملحمية، وأخبار الغوص، والقصص تحت الماء!

@سيناتشر
#askmark مرحبًا، بخصوص DSMBs. لستُ خبيرًا إطلاقًا، وعادةً ما أستخدمها بشكل صحيح. في نهاية هذا الأسبوع، غطسنا في تيار قوي جدًا، وكدتُ أفقد أنفاسي أثناء استخدامها (نفخ فمي) لأنها تشابكت قليلًا مع منظم ضغط الهواء. لقد أخافني ذلك كثيرًا. هل هناك أي شيء يُسمى "أسطوانة صغيرة" لإبقاء منظم ضغط الهواء في فمي واستخدامه بشكل أكثر أمانًا؟ لم أجرب ذلك مع منظم ضغط الهواء المنخفض... لكنني أفترض أنه سيتشابك أيضًا.
شكر
يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني للحصول على المزيد من أخبار الغوص والتصوير تحت الماء والنصائح والإرشادات وتقارير السفر: https://divernet.com/

✅ روابط تابعة مهمة يجب متابعتها

🔗 احصل على خصم ١٥٪ على عرض eSIM الدولي! استخدم الرمز: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 تسوق معدات الغوص هنا:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔أتمنى أن يكون هذا الفيديو قد نال إعجابكم.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 ابق على اتصال معنا.

فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
انستجرام: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
المواضيع: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
تويتر (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
تيك توك: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

الموقع الإلكتروني: https://divernet.com/
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://godivingshow.com/
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 للاستفسارات التجارية: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬مقاطع فيديو مقترحة لك:

◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
◀️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ نبذة عن مجلة سكوبا دايفر.

أهلاً بكم في مجلة سكوبا دايفر! نحن شغوفون بكل ما يتعلق بعالم الغوص تحت الماء. بصفتنا مجلة مجانية التوزيع في أوروبا وأستراليا ونيوزيلندا وأمريكا الشمالية، نقدم لكم أحدث أخبار الغوص، من وجهات سفر غوص رائعة وتقييمات صادقة للمعدات إلى نصائح الخبراء والأخبار والقصص الملهمة عن الغوص تحت الماء.

سواءً كنت غواصًا محترفًا أو بدأت للتو رحلتك تحت الماء، فإن محتوانا مصمم لإبقائك على اطلاع دائم، وإلهامك، واستعدادك لغوصتك القادمة. انضم إلينا، واستكشف، وابقَ على تواصل مع عالم الغوص! انضم إلينا ولا تدع أي مغامرة تفوتك!

للاستفسارات التجارية، يرجى استخدام معلومات الاتصال أدناه:

📩 البريد الإلكتروني: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 هل تحب الغوص؟ اشترك الآن للحصول على نصائح سفر الغوص، ومراجعات المعدات، ونصائح الغوص، وغوصات رائعة، وأخبار الغوص، وقصص تحت الماء!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 عبارات ذات صلة:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

هل هناك طريقة أسهل لنشر dSMB؟

كيف تعمل صمامات Twinset في الغوص | شرح تمارين الإغلاق ونصائح العازل #scubadiving #askmark #twinset هل أنت مرتبك بشأن كيفية استخدام صمامات Twinset أو إجراء تمرين إغلاق الصمام بشكل صحيح؟ انت لست وحدك. في حلقة AskMark هذه، يشرح مارك كيفية عمل الصمامات على الأسطوانات المزدوجة، بما في ذلك كيفية فتحها وإغلاقها بأمان، وكيف تعمل صمامات العازل، ولماذا تعد مثاقب الصمامات (المعروفة أيضًا باسم مثاقب الإغلاق أو V-Drills) ضرورية لتشخيص التسريبات أثناء الغوص الفني والترفيهي. يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني للحصول على المزيد من أخبار الغوص والتصوير تحت الماء والنصائح والتقارير السياحية: https://divernet.com/ كما يشارك مارك نصائح حول ذاكرة العضلات للوصول إلى المشاركات اليمنى واليسرى، ومنطق العازل أولاً مقابل العازل أخيرًا، وكيفية منع الإفراط في الشد أو وضع الصمام بشكل غير آمن. يعد هذا الدليل مثاليًا للغواصين الذين ينتقلون إلى مجموعات التوأم، أو الغواصين الجانبيين الفضوليين بشأن إعدادات المجمعات، أو أي شخص يرغب في تحسين مهاراته في إدارة الغاز. أخبرنا في التعليقات كيف قام مدربك بتعليم تدريبات الصمامات ولا تنس ترك أسئلتك باستخدام #AskMark لتظهر في مقطع فيديو مستقبلي. @mostafametwally1 ✅ روابط تابعة مهمة يجب متابعتها 🔗 احصل على خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي! استخدم الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 تسوق معدات الغوص هنا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مواقعنا الإلكترونية - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان داخل علاماتنا التجارية، نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. 🔔أتمنى أن يكون هذا الفيديو قد نال إعجابكم. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. فيسبوك (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ فيسبوك (مجلة غواص سكوبا): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag إنستجرام (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ إنستجرام (مجلة غواص سكوبا): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ سلاسل: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine تويتر (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ تويتر (X) (مجلة غواص سكوبا): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag الموقع الإلكتروني: https://divernet.com/ 📩 للاستفسارات التجارية: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 مقاطع فيديو مقترحة لك: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== إخلاء المسؤولية: المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. إن محتوى هذا الفيديو، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، مخصص لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا يحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل.

كيف تعمل الصمامات في الأسطوانات المزدوجة؟ #askmark
@مصطفى_والي1
#askmark مرحبًا مارك. هل يمكنك عمل فيديو عن كيفية التعامل مع الصمامات ومجمع الأسطوانات المزدوجة؟ من الصعب تذكر طريقة فتح الصمامات، ومن السهل ارتكاب أخطاء، خاصةً في حالات الطوارئ. شكرًا.
#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي باستخدام الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

كيفية عمل صمامات Twinset في الغوص | شرح تمارين الإغلاق ونصائح العازل

اشترك!

لنبقى على تواصل!

احصل على تقرير أسبوعي عن جميع أخبار ومقالات Divernet قناع سكوبا
نحن لا بريد عشوائي! اقرأ ⁩سياسة الخصوصية⁧⁩ للمزيد من المعلومات.
اشترك!
إخطار
ضيف

0 التعليقات
معظم صوت
الأحدث أقدم
التقيمات المضمنة
عرض جميع التعليقات
أحدث التعليقات
ستيف وينمان: رصد ظاهرة قتل الدلافين بين الأنواع لأول مرة
ايدان كارلي: رصد ظاهرة قتل الدلافين بين الأنواع لأول مرة
جيم ديفز: فيفيان كواري، قطعة مركزية لمتحف تحت الماء متاح للمستكشفين من سن العاشرة
أفلاطون ألكسياديس: تم الإبلاغ عن مقبرة فرعية للحرب العالمية الثانية قبالة تونس
جريج س: نقدم لكم Shearwater Peregrine TX: كمبيوتر الغوص المثالي المتكامل بالهواء
أخبار حديثة
صاحب متجر غوص يتحدث عن سبب وفاة ابنه + الوفاة الثانية في أونتاريو صاحب متجر غوص يتحدث عن سبب وفاة ابنه + الوفاة الثانية في أونتاريو
ترامب يواجه انتقادات بسبب أمره بـ"التعدين القراصنة" في أعماق البحار ترامب يواجه انتقادات بسبب أمره بـ"التعدين القراصنة" في أعماق البحار
إلغاء البحث عن غواص بريطاني في الفلبين إلغاء البحث عن غواص بريطاني في الفلبين
تايلاند تمنع استخدام الكاميرات تحت الماء للغواصين المبتدئين تايلاند تمنع استخدام الكاميرات تحت الماء للغواصين المبتدئين
غواص مفقود بعد مواجهة سمكة قرش في البحر الأبيض المتوسط غواص مفقود بعد مواجهة سمكة قرش في البحر الأبيض المتوسط
فيفيان كواري، قطعة مركزية لمتحف تحت الماء متاح للمستكشفين من سن العاشرة فيفيان كواري، قطعة مركزية لمتحف تحت الماء متاح للمستكشفين من سن العاشرة
اتصل بنا للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات
فيسبوك اكس تويتر Instagram يوتيوب المواضيع تیک تاک
الصور غير المنسوبة على هذا الموقع هي حقوق الطبع والنشر للمصور.
اتصل بمجلة DIVER للتفاصيل.
فيسبوك اكس تويتر Instagram يوتيوب المواضيع تیک تاک
Copyright 2025  رورك ميديا ​​المحدودة. كل الحقوق محفوظة.
اشتراكات الهدايا
اشترك مقابل 3 جنيهات إسترلينية شهريًا