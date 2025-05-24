مراكز "الزعانف الخضراء" تخفف من حدة التهديد الذي تتعرض له الشعاب المرجانية في العقبة

الاخضر الزعانف Jordan programme for dive-centres is claimed by its co-ordinator the Reef-World Foundation to have achieved a 51% reduction in the level of threat their activities had previously posed to Aqaba’s coral reefs within its first two years of implementation.

Led by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the success of Green الزعانف Jordan shows how government commitment can combine with industry action to transform a dive destination rapidly, according to Reef-World.

Eleven dive-operators have achieved Green الزعانف certification in Aqaba to demonstrate to potential customers their commitment to environmental best practices.

Key metrics tracked during these operators’ annual Green الزعانف assessments were said to include the elimination of anchoring damage and display and sale of marine life; a 69% reduction in diver contact with coral reefs; a 46% improvement in waste-management practices; a 28% reduction in chemical discharge into marine environments and a 27% increase in positive role-model behaviour among dive-guides.

أخضر الزعانف Jordan assessors (Reef-World)

“We’re proud to see the progress made by Green الزعانف members, and this reinforces the importance of this initiative for our sustainability agenda,” commented ASEZA chief commissioner Nayef AL Fayez. “By choosing Green الزعانف operators, divers are directly contributing to the protection of our marine treasures for future generations while enjoying world-class underwater experiences.”

The Aqaba Marine Reserve (AMR), designated in 2020 and covering 30% of Jordan’s coastline, was recently recognised in the IUCN Green List of Protected Areas.

“Divers are increasingly making sustainable choices,” noted Reef-World operations director JJ Jarvey. “Aqaba now offers the compelling proposition of experiencing some of the world’s most resilient coral reefs while knowing their visit contributes to reef protection rather than degradation.”

الأردن الأخضر الزعانف-approved operators are Aqaba Sharks Bay Divers, Arab Divers, Bait al-Aqaba Dive Resort, Coral Garden Diving Centre, Deep Blue Dive Centre, Hammerhead Diving Centre, Red Coral Dive Centre, Red Sea Dive Centre, Rio Dive Center Aqaba, Royal Diving Club and Sea Wonders Diving Centre.

Divers at a clean-up event (Reef-World)

ASEZA and the مؤسسة ريف العالمية are now working to expand the Green الزعانف programme to include remaining العقبة-based dive-centres, and plan to conduct awareness sessions for both the local community and visitors, to include citizen science-driven coral reef monitoring and clean-up dives.

“Divers are now looking for more than just an experience; they want to know that their activities are contributing to the preservation of our marine ecosystems,” says الزعانف الخضراء local management team-leader Dom Wyszogrodzki.

“By expanding the Green الزعانف programme, we’re empowering more businesses and individuals to play an active role in protecting Aqaba’s reefs for generations to come.”

