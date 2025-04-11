مجلة الاشتراكات
إزالة الإعلانات مقابل 3 جنيهات إسترلينية شهريًا
تسجيل الدخول

غرامة مالية على غواصين لتعذيبهم سلحفاة في ماليزيا

تابعنا على أخبار جوجل
إشترك في رسائلنا الإخبارية الأسبوعية
Divers fined: A turtle is restrained by members of a dive-group in Malaysia
A turtle is restrained by members of a dive-group in Malaysia

Five scuba divers and a dive operator have been fined in Malaysia after a video clip of mob harassment of a tursea tle went viral on social media and caused widespread public outrage, not least among other divers and conservationists. 

The incident occurred at a site off Manukan Island in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park in Semporna, northern Borneo in March.

The Sabah tourism, culture & environment ministry (KePKAS) has since issued “compound notices” to a handful of the divers present, as well as to the company that had organised the diving. 

In Malaysia a compound notice can be used for certain offences as an alternative to requiring an offender to face trial in court. It provides a chance for an uncontested charge to be settled through payment of a fixed penalty. 

The harassment was in violation of the Sabah Wildlife Enactment 1997 regulations, under which sea turtles are fully protected. It is illegal for anyone other than an appointed wildlife warden to handle adult turtles, their eggs or hatchlings.

TRACC initiative

It was the Tropical Research & Conservation Centre (TRACC) in Semporna that initially issued an appeal to trace the location and the identities of the divers featured in the 30sec clip, which had been shot and shared by someone in the dive-group. TRACC also notified the Sabah Wildlife Department and Sabah Parks about the incident.

The clip showed what is thought to be a dive-guide holding the clearly distressed and confused turtle from behind by its shell, while other divers touch the turtle's shell and limbs and pose beside it as it struggles to break free. 

فيديو يوتيوب

Apart from the possibility that the turtle had urgently needed to breathe during the period of restraint, such extreme stress to an animal can be injurious and even fatal.

Another related and longer clip shows a member of the dive-group holding onto a moving whale shark.

Describing the divers’ actions as “irresponsible”, the tourism ministry stated: “We urge all tourism operators to play a more responsible role in ensuring compliance with guidelines and regulations. The state government remains committed to environmental conservation and has warned that it will not tolerate any violations of wildlife protection laws.”

The penalties imposed are unknown but the maximum fine for the offence is 50,000 ringgits (about £8.700) and/or one to five years’ in prison.

أيضا على ديفرنيت: يعود الغواص المُرحل - لكنه يواجه تهمة صيد الأسماك الأنبوبية, أمر ترحيل لغواصي "الفيديو القبيح", تحول خروف البحر إلى لوحة ترامب الإعلانية, ينطلق مهاجم الجسم "الغبي" للأوركا بغرامة, تنتهي رحلة الحوت والقرش الممتعة بالاعتقالات

الأحدث حلقة بودكاست من مجلة غواص الغطس
كيف تعمل صمامات Twinset في الغوص | شرح تمارين الإغلاق ونصائح العازل #scubadiving #askmark #twinset هل أنت مرتبك بشأن كيفية استخدام صمامات Twinset أو إجراء تمرين إغلاق الصمام بشكل صحيح؟ انت لست وحدك. في حلقة AskMark هذه، يشرح مارك كيفية عمل الصمامات على الأسطوانات المزدوجة، بما في ذلك كيفية فتحها وإغلاقها بأمان، وكيف تعمل صمامات العازل، ولماذا تعد مثاقب الصمامات (المعروفة أيضًا باسم مثاقب الإغلاق أو V-Drills) ضرورية لتشخيص التسريبات أثناء الغوص الفني والترفيهي. يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني للحصول على المزيد من أخبار الغوص والتصوير تحت الماء والنصائح والتقارير السياحية: https://divernet.com/ كما يشارك مارك نصائح حول ذاكرة العضلات للوصول إلى المشاركات اليمنى واليسرى، ومنطق العازل أولاً مقابل العازل أخيرًا، وكيفية منع الإفراط في الشد أو وضع الصمام بشكل غير آمن. يعد هذا الدليل مثاليًا للغواصين الذين ينتقلون إلى مجموعات التوأم، أو الغواصين الجانبيين الفضوليين بشأن إعدادات المجمعات، أو أي شخص يرغب في تحسين مهاراته في إدارة الغاز. أخبرنا في التعليقات كيف قام مدربك بتعليم تدريبات الصمامات ولا تنس ترك أسئلتك باستخدام #AskMark لتظهر في مقطع فيديو مستقبلي. @mostafametwally1 ✅ روابط تابعة مهمة يجب متابعتها 🔗 احصل على خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي! استخدم الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 تسوق معدات الغوص هنا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مواقعنا الإلكترونية - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان داخل علاماتنا التجارية، نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. 🔔أتمنى أن يكون هذا الفيديو قد نال إعجابكم. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. فيسبوك (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ فيسبوك (مجلة غواص سكوبا): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag إنستجرام (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ إنستجرام (مجلة غواص سكوبا): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ سلاسل: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine تويتر (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ تويتر (X) (مجلة غواص سكوبا): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag الموقع الإلكتروني: https://divernet.com/ 📩 للاستفسارات التجارية: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬 مقاطع فيديو مقترحة لك: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== إخلاء المسؤولية: المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. إن محتوى هذا الفيديو، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، مخصص لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا يحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل.

كيف تعمل الصمامات في الأسطوانات المزدوجة؟ #askmark
@مصطفى_والي1
#askmark مرحبًا مارك. هل يمكنك عمل فيديو عن كيفية التعامل مع الصمامات ومجمع الأسطوانات المزدوجة؟ من الصعب تذكر طريقة فتح الصمامات، ومن السهل ارتكاب أخطاء، خاصةً في حالات الطوارئ. شكرًا.
#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي باستخدام الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

كيفية عمل صمامات Twinset في الغوص | شرح تمارين الإغلاق ونصائح العازل

ما هي المدة التي يبقى فيها الهواء في خزان الغوص؟ نصائح مهمة للسلامة يجب أن تعرفها #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank هل تساءلت يومًا عن المدة التي يمكنك تخزين الهواء فيها في خزان الغوص الخاص بك قبل أن يفسد؟ يرجى زيارة موقعنا الإلكتروني للحصول على المزيد من أخبار الغوص والتصوير تحت الماء والنصائح والإرشادات وتقارير السفر: https://divernet.com/ هذا هو أحد الأسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا التي يطرحها الغواصون، خاصةً إذا كنت لا تغوص بانتظام. في هذا الفيديو، أجيب بالضبط على السؤال حول المدة التي يمكنك فيها الاحتفاظ بالهواء داخل أسطوانة الغوص قبل أن يتم تفريغها أو استبدالها. كما أشرح أيضًا لماذا يمكن أن تتدهور جودة الهواء بمرور الوقت، وكيف تلعب الرطوبة والمواد الملوثة دورًا، ولماذا يعد التخزين المناسب (مثل الحفاظ على الأسطوانات في وضع مستقيم) أمرًا مهمًا. نتحدث أيضًا عن إعادة تعبئة النيتروكس وكيفية تعامل متاجر الغوص مع تصريف الهواء قبل إعادة تعبئته بالغاز المختلط. سواء كنت تحتفظ بخزان ممتلئ بعد اختبار الضغط العالي أو تستعد فقط لرحلتك التالية، فإن هذا الفيديو يقدم لك نصائح واقعية للبقاء آمنًا والاستفادة القصوى من تعبئة الهواء الخاصة بك. قم بإدراج أسئلتك حول الغوص باستخدام #AskMark في التعليقات للحصول على فرصة للظهور في مقطع فيديو مستقبلي. ✅ روابط تابعة مهمة يجب متابعتها 🔗 احصل على خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي! استخدم الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 تسوق معدات الغوص هنا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔗 كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان داخل علاماتنا التجارية نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. 🔔أتمنى أن يكون هذا الفيديو قد نال إعجابكم. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. فيسبوك (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ فيسبوك (مجلة سكوبا دايفر): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag إنستجرام (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ إنستجرام (مجلة سكوبا دايفر): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ ثريدز: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine تويتر (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ تويتر (X) (مجلة سكوبا دايفر): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag الموقع الإلكتروني: https://divernet.com/ 📩 للاستفسارات التجارية: info@scubadivermag.com ================================ 🎬مقاطع فيديو مقترحة لك: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU =================================== إخلاء المسؤولية: المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص أو التوصيات الخاصة بكل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الموجود في هذا الفيديو هو لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا يحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من الشركات المصنعة للمعدات.

@تيمبل49
#AskMark مارك فيديو رائع أحب المحتوى الخاص بك لقد قمت مؤخرًا باختبار أسطوانة الهيدرو الخاصة بي وكانت مليئة بالهواء. إلى متى يمكنك الاحتفاظ بالهواء في الأسطوانة قبل استخدامها. هل يمكن لمحل الغوص أيضًا تصريف الهواء وملئه بالنيتروكس؟
#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

كم يدوم الهواء في خزان الغوص؟ نصائح سلامة مهمة يجب معرفتها

أفضل عروض الغوص التي لا ينبغي أن تفوتها في عام 2025 | تقويم أحداث الغوص العالمية #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel هل تبحث عن أفضل عروض الغوص لحضورها في عام 2025؟ إليك دليلك العالمي الكامل. في هذا الفيديو، يشارك مارك تحليلاً شهريًا لأهم معارض وفعاليات الغوص الكبرى في جميع أنحاء العالم، بما في ذلك DEMA، وGO Diving، وADEX، وScuba Show، وMIDE، والمزيد. سواء كنت تخطط لمقابلة مصنعي المعدات، أو اختبار أحدث تقنيات الغوص، أو حجز رحلة غوص، أو التواصل مع محترفي الغوص والمصورين تحت الماء، فإن هذا الفيديو يسلط الضوء على ما يقدمه كل حدث. هذا هو تقويم عروض الغوص المفضل لديك، من المعارض الدولية الضخمة مثل Boot Düsseldorf و EUDI إلى المعارض الإقليمية المفضلة في المملكة المتحدة وأستراليا وجنوب شرق آسيا. تحقق من الوصف للحصول على القائمة الكاملة والروابط للمواقع الرسمية. أخبرنا في التعليقات عن معرض الغوص الذي ستذهب إليه وما الذي أنت متحمس لرؤيته هذا العام ✅ روابط تابعة مهمة يجب متابعتها 🔗 احصل على خصم 15% على عرض eSIM الدولي! استخدم الكود: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 تسوق معدات الغوص هنا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear القائمة الكاملة لعروض الغوص مع الروابط: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 يناير: Boot Düsseldorf (معرض القوارب الدولي) 1-2 فبراير: Duikvaker 21-23 فبراير: معرض الغوص الأوروبي (EUDI) 21-23 فبراير: معرض Diving Resort Travel (DRT)، ماليزيا 1-2 مارس: معرض GO Diving (معرض الغوص في المملكة المتحدة) 15-16 مارس: مهرجان ADEX Ocean / OZTek Australia 28-30 مارس: معرض الغوص المتوسطي أبريل 4-6: معرض آسيا للغوص (ADEX) 22-25 مايو: معرض تايلاند للغوص (TDEX) 31 مايو - 1 يونيو: معرض سكوبا 13-15 يونيو: معرض ماليزيا الدولي للغوص (MIDE) 6-7 سبتمبر: معرض GO Diving ANZ 17-19 أكتوبر: محادثات الغوص 11-14 نوفمبر: معرض DEMA كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مواقعنا الإلكترونية - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة - الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان داخل علاماتنا التجارية، نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع مستلزماتك الأساسية. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. الطوابع الزمنية 00:00 المقدمة 01:35 إعلان Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 معرض غوص GO في المملكة المتحدة 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 البحر الأبيض المتوسط ​​07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 معرض غوص 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 محادثات الغوص 11:58 DEMA 🔔معرض غوص GO في المملكة المتحدة لا تدع نفسك تفوت فرصة زيارة هذا الموقع. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. فيسبوك (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ فيسبوك (مجلة سكوبا دايفر): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag إنستجرام (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ إنستجرام (مجلة سكوبا دايفر): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ ثريدز: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine تويتر (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ تويتر (X) (مجلة سكوبا دايفر): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag الموقع الإلكتروني: https://divernet.com/ 📩 للاستفسارات التجارية: info@scubadivermag.com ================================ 🎬مقاطع فيديو مقترحة لك: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ================================== إخلاء المسؤولية: المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. إن محتوى هذا الفيديو، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، مخصص لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا يحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل.

القائمة الكاملة لعروض الغوص مع الروابط:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 يناير: معرض دوسلدورف الدولي للقوارب
1-2 فبراير: دويكفاكر
21-23 فبراير: معرض الغوص الأوروبي (EUDI)
21-23 فبراير: معرض Diving Resort Travel (DRT)، ماليزيا
1-2 مارس: معرض الغوص GO (معرض الغوص في المملكة المتحدة)
15-16 مارس: مهرجان ADEX للمحيطات / OZTek Australia
28-30 مارس: معرض الغوص في البحر الأبيض المتوسط
4-6 أبريل: معرض آسيا للغوص (ADEX)
22-25 مايو: معرض الغوص في تايلاند (TDEX)
31 مايو – 1 يونيو: عرض الغوص
13-15 يونيو: معرض ماليزيا الدولي للغوص (MIDE)
6-7 سبتمبر: معرض GO Diving ANZ
17-19 أكتوبر: محادثات الغوص
11-14 نوفمبر: معرض DEMA

#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.
00: 00 مقدمة
01:35 إعلان Scuba.com
02:35 دويكفاكر
03:15 إيودي
04:23 بتوقيت جرينتش
05:04 معرض الغوص GO في المملكة المتحدة
06:24 ADEX أوزتيك
07:06 البحر الأبيض المتوسط
07:34 أديكس
08:21 تديكس
08:51 عرض الغوص
09:36 منتصف الليل
10:06 GO الغوص ANZ
11:09 محادثات الغوص
11:58 ديما

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

أفضل عروض الغوص لعام ٢٠٢٥ التي لا ينبغي تفويتها | تقويم فعاليات الغوص العالمية

اشترك!

لنبقى على تواصل!

احصل على تقرير أسبوعي عن جميع أخبار ومقالات Divernet قناع سكوبا
نحن لا بريد عشوائي! اقرأ ⁩سياسة الخصوصية⁧⁩ للمزيد من المعلومات.
اشترك!
إخطار
ضيف

0 التعليقات
معظم صوت
الأحدث أقدم
التقيمات المضمنة
عرض جميع التعليقات
أحدث التعليقات
جريج س: نقدم لكم Shearwater Peregrine TX: كمبيوتر الغوص المثالي المتكامل بالهواء
جيمس ادامز: انقلبت محاولة صائدي الكنوز لإنقاذ الحطام الضحل
ديف دايفر: اشعر وكأنك ملوك في مرسى نقاري
تريش: هال واتس: رحيل السيد سكوبا
لوسيا: وفاة 4 غواصين بعد أن تم امتصاصهم في الأنابيب
أخبار حديثة
غرامة مالية على غواصين لتعذيبهم سلحفاة في ماليزيا غرامة مالية على غواصين لتعذيبهم سلحفاة في ماليزيا
الغواصون المتروكون في البحر يفكرون في اتخاذ إجراءات إهمال الغواصون المتروكون في البحر يفكرون في اتخاذ إجراءات إهمال
حقق Soft Magic Descending نجاحًا كبيرًا مع حكام الغواصين حقق Soft Magic Descending نجاحًا كبيرًا مع حكام الغواصين
الغوص في الجليد والسحب: الغواصون الأحرار يستهدفون تحطيم الأرقام القياسية الغوص في الجليد والسحب: الغواصون الأحرار يستهدفون تحطيم الأرقام القياسية
"حمى الذهب الأحمق": خبراء يحذرون من أن التعدين في أعماق البحار أصبح عتيقًا "حمى الذهب الأحمق": خبراء يحذرون من أن التعدين في أعماق البحار أصبح عتيقًا
العثور على حطام مأساوي للسفينة "الأكثر أمانًا" في بحيرة سوبيريور العثور على حطام مأساوي للسفينة "الأكثر أمانًا" في بحيرة سوبيريور
اتصل بنا للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات
فيسبوك اكس تويتر Instagram يوتيوب المواضيع تیک تاک
الصور غير المنسوبة على هذا الموقع هي حقوق الطبع والنشر للمصور.
اتصل بمجلة DIVER للتفاصيل.
فيسبوك اكس تويتر Instagram يوتيوب المواضيع تیک تاک
Copyright 2025  رورك ميديا ​​المحدودة. كل الحقوق محفوظة.
اشتراكات الهدايا
اشترك مقابل 3 جنيهات إسترلينية شهريًا