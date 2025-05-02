تستهدف Halcyon المدربين باستخدام Symbios

A substantial dive-الكمبيوتر discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

It is a range of wrist and قناع- غوص متكامل مثبت-أجهزة الكمبيوتر designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups.

تهدف المكونات إلى التكامل بسلاسة مع منتجات Halcyon الأخرى وأجهزة الطرف الثالث الممكّنة بنظام Symbios، لتبسيط تجربة المستخدمين تحت الماء.

Halcyon dive-أجهزة الكمبيوتر (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and السلامه اولا with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised السلامه اولا agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible.

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. العرض متاح حتى 31 مايو فقط.

