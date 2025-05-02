مجلة الاشتراكات
تستهدف Halcyon المدربين باستخدام Symbios

النظام البيئي Halcyon Symbios (بوري بانيت)
النظام البيئي Halcyon Symbios (بوري بانيت)

A substantial dive-الكمبيوتر discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

يوفر مصباح السقف Aqara LED TXNUMXM من Aqara LED إمكانات إضاءة ذكية متقدمة تعمل على تحويل مساحتك بسهولة. بفضل توافقه مع Matter ودعم Zigbee XNUMX، يتكامل بسلاسة مع منصات المنزل الذكي مثل HomeKit وAlexa وIFTTT للتحكم السهل. توفر تقنية RGB+IC تأثيرات إضاءة متدرجة والوصول إلى XNUMX مليون لون، مما يتيح لك إنشاء مشاهد إضاءة ديناميكية. تتيح ميزة اللون الأبيض القابل للضبط إجراء تعديلات من XNUMX كلفن إلى XNUMX كلفن لتوفر طيفاً من الإضاءة الدافئة إلى الباردة. وبالإضافة إلى الجدولة الذكية والتحكم الصوتي، يعمل TXNUMXM على تحسين تجربة الإضاءة في أي بيئة. نظام سيمبيوس البيئيتم تقديم جهاز Samsung Galaxy S10، الذي يتميز بسماعة الرأس Symbios وشاشة العرض الأمامية (HUD) وTank Pod وتطبيق Halcyon، في وقت سابق من هذا العام، أوجز on ديفرنت في فبراير شباط.

It is a range of wrist and قناع- غوص متكامل مثبت-أجهزة الكمبيوتر designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups. 

تهدف المكونات إلى التكامل بسلاسة مع منتجات Halcyon الأخرى وأجهزة الطرف الثالث الممكّنة بنظام Symbios، لتبسيط تجربة المستخدمين تحت الماء. 

نظام هالسيون سيمبيوس البيئي (ريتشي الدنمارك)
Halcyon dive-أجهزة الكمبيوتر (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and السلامه اولا with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised السلامه اولا agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible. 

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. العرض متاح حتى 31 مايو فقط.

أيضا على ديفرنيت: يربط HALCYON الغواصين بنظام Symbios البيئي, هالسيون تُعيد صياغة علامتها التجارية: "مظهر جديد، مغامرة جديدة"

هل هذا أفضل مركز غوص على الإطلاق؟ W\@wakatobidiveresort

