الحركة في المحيط

Multi-award-winning British underwater photographer Nick More will be discussing the technique of motion blur on the Photo Stage at the عرض GO Diving في مارس اذار.

Nick's photos have achieved success In BWPA, GDT European Wildlife photographer of the Year and won British UW Photographer of the Year in 2020, and in his presentation, he'll be giving some tips, tricks, techniques and secrets to introduce motion blur into your underwater photography.

Motion in the ocean 2

معرض GO للغوص

معرض GO للغوص – المعرض الوحيد للغوص والسفر للمستهلكين في المملكة المتحدة – يعود إلى NAEC Stoneleigh في 1-2 مارس 2025، في الوقت المناسب لبدء الموسم الجديد، ويعد بعطلة نهاية أسبوع مليئة بالمحتوى التفاعلي والتعليمي والملهم والممتع.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, التصوير تحت الماء and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows.

إلى جانب المراحل، هناك مجموعة من العناصر التفاعلية - الكهف الشهير، وحوض الغوص العملاق، والغوص الغامر في حطام السفن باستخدام تقنية الواقع الافتراضي، وورش عمل حبس الأنفاس وتمارين الخطوط، والجديد لعام 2025، فرصتك لتجربة رسم خرائط الحطام مع جمعية الآثار البحرية و"حطام السفينة" - وكلها متناثرة بين مجموعة متزايدة باستمرار من المواقف من المجالس السياحية والشركات المصنعة. السلامه اولا الوكالات والمنتجعات وألواح العيش ومراكز الغوص وتجار التجزئة وغير ذلك الكثير.

ويشهد هذا العام أيضًا مسابقة NoTanx Zero2Hero تحتل مركز الصدارة. هذه المسابقة، التي تستهدف الغواصين الأحرار المبتدئين، ستشهد في البداية خضوع 12 مرشحًا السلامه اولا مع ماركوس جرايتوود وفريق NoTanx في لندن في أواخر فبراير. ثم سيتنافس خمسة متسابقين نهائيين مختارين في معرض GO للغوص خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في مارس، بما في ذلك جلسات توقف التنفس أثناء النوم في المسبح، للعثور على الفائز الإجمالي، الذي سيحصل على رحلة لمدة أسبوع إلى قرية مرسى شقرة البيئية، برعاية Oonasdivers. انقر هنا هنا للتسجيل للحصول على فرصة المنافسة.

Advance tickets now available!

Buy your ticket now for £17.50 and be ready for an educational, exciting and inspirational experience! And as always, the ticket price includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!