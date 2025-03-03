مجلة الاشتراكات
إزالة الإعلانات مقابل 3 جنيهات إسترلينية شهريًا
تسجيل الدخول

صور الغواصين تكشف عن مكعبات الشعاب المرجانية أثناء العمل

تابعنا على أخبار جوجل
إشترك في رسائلنا الإخبارية الأسبوعية
صورة UPY التي نالت استحسانًا كبيرًا لسرطان البحر في مكعب الشعاب المرجانية (جيمس هاريس)
صورة UPY التي نالت استحسانًا كبيرًا لسرطان البحر في مكعب الشعاب المرجانية (جيمس هاريس)

Those divers who studied the results of the recent أفضل مصور تحت الماء لعام 2025 competition very closely might have noticed one entry that celebrated “reef cube technology”, a means of creating complex, biodiverse artificial reefs. 

Taken by British diver James Harris, the photograph showed a crab making use of a reef cube off Torquay in Devon and was “Highly Commended” in one of the contest’s 13 categories: British Waters – Living Together.

A collection of reef cubes in Torquay (James Harris)
A collection of reef cubes in Torquay (James Harris)

The reef cubes were conceived in 2015 by West Country divers who went on to form an eco-engineering company called ARC Marine to produce the plastics-free, carbon-neutral structures, which were designed to mimic natural shoreline complexities and could be interlocked.

After a pilot project at Torbay in 2018 the first intertidal reef-cube installation came in 2022 at Newlyn.

The Brixham-based company says that Harris’s تصوير reflects the role its installations play in offering shelter and security for marine creatures such as crustaceans, fish and molluscs.

A nursehound resting inside a reef cube (James Harris)
A nursehound resting inside a reef cube (James Harris)

“This image is a great representation of how these structures create safe spaces for marine life, and we’re proud to see the marine life of Devon recognised for its beauty,” commented ARC Marine co-founder and CEO Tom Birbeck. “We often overlook the British coastline but the marine life is incredible and rivals any other place in the world.”

Other underwater photographs of the company's products taken by Harris can be seen on this page.

Inside one of ARC marine’s large 1.5m reef cubes (James Harris)
Inside one of ARC marine’s large (1.5m) reef cubes (James Harris)

ارك مارين collaborates with dive operators, councils in Devon and Cornwall and environmental organisations to find ways of creating sustainable dive-sites that it says can support both marine life and the diving industry.

Birbeck says he wants to see divers not only exploring thriving reef-sites but engaging directly in conservation efforts, monitoring reef health and learning how technology can be harnessed to protect the oceans.

He would also like ARC Marine to start its own reef-restoration programme, with “citizen-science” divers helping with the data collection.

A Marine Matt, one of ARC Marine’s other products (James Harris)
Marine Matt, one of ARC Marine’s other products, protects undersea cables and pipes (James Harris)

“Almost all of ARC Marine’s team are recreational divers,” says Birbeck. “It’s why we got into the reef-building business. We have long felt that the citizen-diver is an under-utilised resource that can kickstart a restoration revolution!” 

أيضا على ديفرنيت: يصبح تمويل الشعاب الاصطناعية علنيًا, يلعب الغواصون دور البطولة في قصص المناخ في كورنوال, حب الأم يحدد الفائز بجائزة أفضل مصور تحت الماء لعام 2025

الأحدث حلقة بودكاست من مجلة غواص الغطس
@timpell49 #AskMark مارك فيديو رائع أحب المحتوى الخاص بك لقد أجريت مؤخرًا اختبارًا هيدروليكيًا لأسطوانتي وكانت مليئة بالهواء إلى متى يمكنك الاحتفاظ بالهواء في الأسطوانة قبل استخدامها. هل يمكن لمحل الغوص أيضًا تصريف الهواء وملئه بالنيتروكس؟ #غوص #غوص_سكوبا #غوص_سكوبا كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي أو التوصيات من كل مصنع. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو متطلبات محددة من مصنعي المعدات.

@تيمبل49
#AskMark مارك فيديو رائع أحب المحتوى الخاص بك لقد قمت مؤخرًا باختبار أسطوانة الهيدرو الخاصة بي وكانت مليئة بالهواء. إلى متى يمكنك الاحتفاظ بالهواء في الأسطوانة قبل استخدامها. هل يمكن لمحل الغوص أيضًا تصريف الهواء وملئه بالنيتروكس؟
#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

ما هي المدة التي يمكنك الاحتفاظ فيها بالهواء في الأسطوانة؟ #اسأل_مارك #غوص_السكوبا

القائمة الكاملة لعروض الغوص مع الروابط: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 يناير: Boot Düsseldorf (معرض القوارب الدولي) 1-2 فبراير: Duikvaker 21-23 فبراير: معرض الغوص الأوروبي (EUDI) 21-23 فبراير: معرض Diving Resort Travel (DRT)، ماليزيا 1-2 مارس: معرض GO للغوص (معرض الغوص في المملكة المتحدة) 15-16 مارس: مهرجان ADEX Ocean / OZTek Australia 28-30 مارس: معرض الغوص في البحر الأبيض المتوسط ​​4-6 أبريل: معرض Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 مايو: معرض الغوص في تايلاند (TDEX) 31 مايو - 1 يونيو: معرض سكوبا 13-15 يونيو: معرض ماليزيا الدولي للغوص (MIDE) 6-7 سبتمبر: معرض GO Diving ANZ 17-19 أكتوبر: محادثات الغوص 11-14 نوفمبر: معرض DEMA #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، التلميحات والنصائح، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، التلميحات والنصائح، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag انستجرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام رابط الشريك أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي أو التوصيات من كل مصنع. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو متطلبات محددة من مصنعي المعدات. 00:00 مقدمة 01:35 إعلان Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 معرض الغوص GO في المملكة المتحدة 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 البحر الأبيض المتوسط ​​07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 معرض الغوص 09:36 MIDE 10:06 معرض الغوص GO في ANZ 11:09 محادثات الغوص 11:58 DEMA

القائمة الكاملة لعروض الغوص مع الروابط:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 يناير: معرض دوسلدورف الدولي للقوارب
1-2 فبراير: دويكفاكر
21-23 فبراير: معرض الغوص الأوروبي (EUDI)
21-23 فبراير: معرض Diving Resort Travel (DRT)، ماليزيا
1-2 مارس: معرض الغوص GO (معرض الغوص في المملكة المتحدة)
15-16 مارس: مهرجان ADEX للمحيطات / OZTek Australia
28-30 مارس: معرض الغوص في البحر الأبيض المتوسط
4-6 أبريل: معرض آسيا للغوص (ADEX)
22-25 مايو: معرض الغوص في تايلاند (TDEX)
31 مايو – 1 يونيو: عرض الغوص
13-15 يونيو: معرض ماليزيا الدولي للغوص (MIDE)
6-7 سبتمبر: معرض GO Diving ANZ
17-19 أكتوبر: محادثات الغوص
11-14 نوفمبر: معرض DEMA

#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.
00: 00 مقدمة
01:35 إعلان Scuba.com
02:35 دويكفاكر
03:15 إيودي
04:23 بتوقيت جرينتش
05:04 معرض الغوص GO في المملكة المتحدة
06:24 ADEX أوزتيك
07:06 البحر الأبيض المتوسط
07:34 أديكس
08:21 تديكس
08:51 عرض الغوص
09:36 منتصف الليل
10:06 GO الغوص ANZ
11:09 محادثات الغوص
11:58 ديما

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

عروض الغوص القادمة في عام 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

سجل الغواص الأمريكي بارينجتون سكوت رقمًا قياسيًا عالميًا مُوثقًا في موسوعة غينيس لأسرع وقت للغوص عبر جميع القارات السبع. وتقول بلدية مدينة قرطاجنة إنها تستعد لتشديد الوصول إلى نظام كهف الماء في جنوب إسبانيا، بعد وفاة غواصة تبلغ من العمر 37 عامًا هناك في 18 يناير. كما قام أحد بناة الموائل تحت الماء للتو بتوسيع الرقم القياسي لأطول فترة قضاها تحت الماء. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver كن أحد المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ غوص الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، نصائح وإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، نصائح وإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag إنستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام رابط الشريك أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص أو التوصيات لكل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من الشركات المصنعة للمعدات.

سجل الغواص الأمريكي بارينجتون سكوت رقمًا قياسيًا عالميًا مُوثقًا في موسوعة غينيس لأسرع وقت للغوص عبر جميع القارات السبع. وتقول بلدية مدينة قرطاجنة إنها تستعد لتشديد الوصول إلى نظام كهف الماء في جنوب إسبانيا، بعد وفاة غواصة تبلغ من العمر 37 عامًا هناك في 18 يناير. كما قام أحد بناة الموائل تحت الماء للتو بتوسيع الرقم القياسي لأطول فترة قضاها تحت الماء.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني للغوص أو التوصيات المقدمة من كل مصنع. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل أو المتطلبات المحددة من مصنعي المعدات.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

إغلاق كهف إسباني بعد وفاة شخص #غوص #بودكاست #أخبار

اشترك!

لنبقى على تواصل!

احصل على تقرير أسبوعي عن جميع أخبار ومقالات Divernet قناع سكوبا
نحن لا بريد عشوائي! اقرأ ⁩سياسة الخصوصية⁧⁩ للمزيد من المعلومات.
اشترك!
إخطار
ضيف

0 التعليقات
معظم صوت
الأحدث أقدم
التقيمات المضمنة
عرض جميع التعليقات
أحدث التعليقات
غابي كورتابيريا: أيرلندا تحصل على أول شعاب مرجانية اصطناعية
سيمون والش: موت المرجان في منطقة البحر الكاريبي
الكسندر باس: شركة جديدة تستحوذ على Scubaverse
سارة سي ماكدونالد: موت المرجان في منطقة البحر الكاريبي
كلارك روس: أصوات متنوعة لتشكيل العمل المناخي في أول استطلاع وطني على الإطلاق
أخبار حديثة
الغوص في البحر الأبيض المتوسط ​​هذا الصيف؟ من الأفضل قراءة هذا الغوص في البحر الأبيض المتوسط ​​هذا الصيف؟ من الأفضل قراءة هذا
وفاة غواصين روسيين بعد انفصالهما في الفلبين وفاة غواصين روسيين بعد انفصالهما في الفلبين
تعرض شركة DiveLogs كتابًا كبيرًا الحجم لأفضل وجهات الغوص في معرض GO Diving Show تعرض شركة DiveLogs كتابًا كبيرًا الحجم لأفضل وجهات الغوص في معرض GO Diving Show
أول عملية إنقاذ ناجحة من داخل كهف في الصين أول عملية إنقاذ ناجحة من داخل كهف في الصين
ستقدم BSAC ورش عمل وجوائز وفعاليات في المحيطات في معرض GO للغوص ستقدم BSAC ورش عمل وجوائز وفعاليات في المحيطات في معرض GO للغوص
حطام سفينة "إندورانس" يظهر "ألوانه الحقيقية" حطام سفينة "إندورانس" يظهر "ألوانه الحقيقية"
اتصل بنا للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات
فيسبوك اكس تويتر Instagram يوتيوب المواضيع
الصور غير المنسوبة على هذا الموقع هي حقوق الطبع والنشر للمصور.
اتصل بمجلة DIVER للتفاصيل.
فيسبوك اكس تويتر Instagram يوتيوب المواضيع
Copyright 2025  رورك ميديا ​​المحدودة. كل الحقوق محفوظة.
اشتراكات الهدايا
اشترك مقابل 3 جنيهات إسترلينية شهريًا