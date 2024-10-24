أكبر مورد على الإنترنت للغواصين
بحث
أغلق مربع البحث هذا.

Anemone Shrimp

اتبع Divernet على أخبار جوجل
إشترك في رسائلنا الإخبارية الأسبوعية
Anemone Shrimp
فيديو يوتيوب

The Periclimenes brevicarpalis, also known as the Glass Anemone Shrimp or Peacock-Tail Anemone Shrimp, is a captivating creature found in the vibrant coral reefs of Raja Ampat. These tiny shrimp exhibit a striking combination of transparency and vibrant colours, making them a sought-after subject for macro photographers.

حول ميريديان مغامرة الغوص:

تقع في مذهلة رجا امبات، اندونيسيا، ميريديان مغامرة الغوص منتجع بيئي حائز على 5 نجوم من PADI وفائز بفخر بجائزة PADI Green Star المرموقة. الغوص أصبحت الخدمات، المشهورة باحترافيتها وجودتها، مرادفة لـ PADI و مغامرة ميريديان الأسماء، مما يضمن تجربة غوص واثقة وممتعة للجميع.

الأحدث حلقة بودكاست من مجلة غواص الغطس
@adefrutos63 #askmark كيف تتعامل مع الغطسات اللاحقة عندما تكون غطستك الأخيرة مرهقة للغاية بسبب نقص الهواء؟ #غوص #غوص_سكوبا #غوص_سكوبا روابط كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن نتعاون مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل.

@adefrutos63
#askmark كيف تتعامل مع الغطسات اللاحقة عندما تكون غطستك الأخيرة مرهقة للغاية بسبب نقص الهواء؟
#الغوص #الغوص #الغوص
روابط

كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
مشتريات العتاد: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو ليس المقصود منها أو ضمنيًا أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب الغوص المؤهل.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

العودة إلى الماء بعد غوصة سيئة؟ #اسأل_مارك #غوص

رابط موقع Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz انضم إلى معجبينا: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا الإلكترونية الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ معرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag انستجرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الموجودة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن تدريب الغوص الاحترافي. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب غوص مؤهل. 00:00 المقدمة 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 فك الصندوق 03:51 المواصفات 09:40 المراجعة

رابط موقع Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
مشتريات العتاد: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو ليس المقصود منها أو ضمنيًا أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب الغوص المؤهل.
00: 00 مقدمة
01:19 سكوبا.كوم
02:13 العرض على العلبة
03:51 المواصفات
09:40 مراجعة

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

مراجعة مصباح OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch #Unboxing #Review

في حلقة هذا الأسبوع من البودكاست، يواجه مرشدو الغوص المحترفون في الفلبين مشكلة كبيرة بعد تلقيهم معلومات تفيد بأن بعضهم يقبلون الدفع مقابل نقش الأسماء على الشعاب المرجانية، مما دفع السلطات إلى مضاعفة مكافأة أي معلومات عن الجناة. أخبر إل إل كول جيه صحيفة الجارديان مؤخرًا أن سمكة القرش الآلية في فيلم Deep Blue Sea كادت أن تغرقه. وقرر غواص سابق في البحرية أن يصبح أول من يسبح في القناة الإنجليزية على ظهره. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join مشتريات المعدات: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- مواقعنا على الإنترنت الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، مراجعات معدات الغوص الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير تحت الماء، النصائح والإرشادات، تقارير السفر الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ المعرض الوحيد للغوص في المملكة المتحدة الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag إنستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com و https://www.mikesdivestore.com للحصول على جميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام رابط الشريك أعلاه لدعم القناة. المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو لا يُقصد بها ولا يُقصد بها أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب المهني على الغوص. كل المحتوى، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من قبل مدرب غوص مؤهل.

في حلقة هذا الأسبوع من البودكاست، يواجه مرشدو الغوص المحترفون في الفلبين مشكلة كبيرة بعد تلقيهم معلومات تفيد بأن بعضهم يقبلون الدفع مقابل نقش الأسماء على الشعاب المرجانية، مما دفع السلطات إلى مضاعفة مكافأة أي معلومات عن الجناة. أخبر إل إل كول جيه صحيفة الجارديان مؤخرًا أن سمكة القرش الآلية في فيلم Deep Blue Sea كادت أن تغرقه. وقرر غواص سابق في البحرية أن يصبح أول من يسبح في القناة الإنجليزية على ظهره.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


كن من المعجبين: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
مشتريات العتاد: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
مواقعنا الإلكترونية

موقع الويب: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ الغوص تحت الماء، والتصوير تحت الماء، وتلميحات ونصائح، ومراجعات معدات الغوص
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ أخبار الغوص، التصوير الفوتوغرافي تحت الماء، تلميحات ونصائح، تقارير السفر
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ عرض الغوص الوحيد في المملكة المتحدة
الموقع الإلكتروني: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ للإعلان ضمن علاماتنا التجارية
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
تابعنا على وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي

الفيسبوك: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
تويتر: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
انستغرام: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

نحن شركاء مع https://www.scuba.com وhttps://www.mikesdivestore.com لجميع أساسيات معداتك. فكر في استخدام الرابط التابع أعلاه لدعم القناة.

المعلومات الواردة في هذا الفيديو ليس المقصود منها أو ضمنيًا أن تكون بديلاً عن التدريب الاحترافي على الغوص. جميع المحتويات، بما في ذلك النصوص والرسومات والصور والمعلومات، الواردة في هذا الفيديو هي لأغراض المعلومات العامة فقط ولا تحل محل التدريب من مدرب الغوص المؤهل.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

تم دفع أجر للمرشدين في Graffiti Coral #غوص #أخبار #بودكاست

حمل أكثر... اشتراك

لنبقى على تواصل!

احصل على تقرير أسبوعي عن جميع أخبار ومقالات Divernet قناع سكوبا
نحن لا بريد عشوائي! اقرأ ⁩سياسة الخصوصية⁧⁩ للمزيد من المعلومات.

اشتراك
إخطار
ضيف

0 التعليقات
معظم صوت
الأحدث أقدم
التقيمات المضمنة
عرض جميع التعليقات
أحدث التعليقات
ك ستيرنز: واكاتوبي يوسع حماية الشعاب المرجانية
الغوص مع الحيتان القاتلة: أفضل 10 نصائح للتصوير تحت الماء
جون درايدن: صدمة لوسيتانيا
غواص الشبح: خرطوم منفصل يتسبب في وفاة غواص سكابا
بوني غوغلر: 52 موقع غوص محلي مفضل لدى الغواصين المحترفين
أخبار حديثة
انضمت سفينة الأبحاث الفريدة FLIP، والتي كان من المقرر التخلص منها، إلى DEEP انضمت سفينة الأبحاث الفريدة FLIP، والتي كان من المقرر التخلص منها، إلى DEEP
سمكة إبرة طائرة تقتل راكب أمواج إيطالي سمكة إبرة طائرة تقتل راكب أمواج إيطالي
ارتفاع عدد الوفيات بسبب الغوص، كما تقول BSAC – ولكن لديها أخبار جيدة أيضًا ارتفاع عدد الوفيات بسبب الغوص، كما تقول BSAC – ولكن لديها أخبار جيدة أيضًا
آلاف القطع الأثرية من حطام السفن البريطانية تُعرض للبيع آلاف القطع الأثرية من حطام السفن البريطانية تُعرض للبيع
الزلزال أخفى حطام السفينة – لكن العلم وجده الزلزال أخفى حطام السفينة – لكن العلم وجده
طيور البحر الوردية تتكاثر لأول مرة في المملكة المتحدة طيور البحر الوردية تتكاثر لأول مرة في المملكة المتحدة

اتصل بنا

فيسبوك اكس تويتر إنستغرام يوتيوب

الصور غير المنسوبة على هذا الموقع هي حقوق الطبع والنشر للمصور.
اتصل بمجلة DIVER للتفاصيل.

Copyright 2024  رورك ميديا ​​المحدودة. كل الحقوق محفوظة.

0
أحب أفكارك ، يرجى التعليق.x