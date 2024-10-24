The Periclimenes brevicarpalis, also known as the Glass Anemone Shrimp or Peacock-Tail Anemone Shrimp, is a captivating creature found in the vibrant coral reefs of Raja Ampat. These tiny shrimp exhibit a striking combination of transparency and vibrant colours, making them a sought-after subject for macro photographers.

حول ميريديان مغامرة الغوص:

تقع في مذهلة رجا امبات، اندونيسيا، ميريديان مغامرة الغوص منتجع بيئي حائز على 5 نجوم من PADI وفائز بفخر بجائزة PADI Green Star المرموقة. الغوص أصبحت الخدمات، المشهورة باحترافيتها وجودتها، مرادفة لـ PADI و مغامرة ميريديان الأسماء، مما يضمن تجربة غوص واثقة وممتعة للجميع.